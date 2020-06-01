Dow Inc. (DOW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed the most recent trading day at $38.61, moving +0.03% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.66%.

DOW will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 23, 2020. On that day, DOW is projected to report earnings of $0.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 91.86%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.87 billion, down 28.57% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $35.96 billion. These totals would mark changes of -63.17% and -16.28%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DOW should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 25.84% lower within the past month. DOW is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, DOW is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.81. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.42.

It is also worth noting that DOW currently has a PEG ratio of 8.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Chemical - Diversified industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.