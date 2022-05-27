Dow Inc. (DOW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dow Inc. (DOW) closed at $69.06, marking a +1.8% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.47% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the materials science had gained 0.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 2.24%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.59%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dow Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 21, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.14, down 21.32% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.58 billion, up 12.18% from the year-ago period.

DOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.09 per share and revenue of $59.33 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.91% and +7.94%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.35% higher. Dow Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Dow Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.38. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.68.

Investors should also note that DOW has a PEG ratio of 0.28 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.93 at yesterday's closing price.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

