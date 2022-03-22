Dow Inc. (DOW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed at $63.55 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.33% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.13% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.74%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the materials science had gained 4.54% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 10.29% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dow Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 21, 2022. On that day, Dow Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.91 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40.44%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.36 billion, up 20.89% from the year-ago period.

DOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.88 per share and revenue of $56.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -23.39% and +2.77%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.31% higher. Dow Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Dow Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.21. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.28, which means Dow Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that DOW has a PEG ratio of 0.31 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Chemical - Diversified stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.97 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.