Dow Inc. (DOW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed at $52.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.11% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.17% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the materials science had gained 3.21% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dow Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.55, down 74.42% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.03 billion, down 16.22% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower within the past month. Dow Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dow Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.41 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.7, so we one might conclude that Dow Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, DOW's PEG ratio is currently 2.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Chemical - Diversified stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

