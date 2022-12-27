Dow Inc. (DOW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dow Inc. (DOW) closed at $51.19, marking a +0.65% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the materials science had gained 1.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 1.25%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.4%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dow Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.55, down 74.42% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.03 billion, down 16.22% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.36 per share and revenue of $57.09 billion, which would represent changes of -29.18% and +3.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Dow Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dow Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 8 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.9, so we one might conclude that Dow Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, DOW's PEG ratio is currently 1.6. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

