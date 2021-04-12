Dow Inc. (DOW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dow Inc. (DOW) closed at $63.79, marking a +1.03% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the materials science had lost 1.83% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.61% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DOW as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 22, 2021. In that report, analysts expect DOW to post earnings of $1.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 81.36%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.71 billion, up 9.65% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.47 per share and revenue of $44.15 billion, which would represent changes of +169.28% and +14.56%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DOW should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.61% higher. DOW currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, DOW currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.48, which means DOW is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that DOW currently has a PEG ratio of 0.73. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Chemical - Diversified industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Dow Inc. (DOW): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.