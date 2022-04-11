Dow Inc. (DOW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dow Inc. (DOW) closed at $61.95, marking a +0.44% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.69%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the materials science had gained 1.26% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.88% in that time.

Dow Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 21, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.02, up 48.53% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.42 billion, up 21.36% from the prior-year quarter.

DOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.31 per share and revenue of $56.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -18.6% and +2.96%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.73% higher. Dow Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Dow Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.49, which means Dow Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that DOW has a PEG ratio of 0.28 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

