Dow Inc. (DOW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed at $64.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.11% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the materials science had gained 12.36% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 9.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.02% in that time.

Dow Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 21, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.97, up 44.85% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.36 billion, up 20.89% from the prior-year quarter.

DOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.99 per share and revenue of $56.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -22.16% and +2.77%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.97% higher. Dow Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Dow Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.41, which means Dow Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, DOW's PEG ratio is currently 0.31. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.96 at yesterday's closing price.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

