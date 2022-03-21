Dow Inc. (DOW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed at $63.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.52% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the materials science had gained 2.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.6% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

Dow Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 21, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Dow Inc. to post earnings of $1.91 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 40.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.36 billion, up 20.89% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.88 per share and revenue of $56.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of -23.39% and +2.53%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.31% higher within the past month. Dow Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Dow Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.07. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.35.

Investors should also note that DOW has a PEG ratio of 0.3 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

