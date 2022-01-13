Dow Inc. (DOW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed the most recent trading day at $59.94, moving +1.15% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.42% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the materials science had gained 9.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 7.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.39%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dow Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Dow Inc. to post earnings of $2.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 153.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.33 billion, up 33.81% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.42% lower within the past month. Dow Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dow Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.86 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.8.

We can also see that DOW currently has a PEG ratio of 0.3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.