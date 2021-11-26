Dow Inc. (DOW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Dow Inc. (DOW) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DOW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that DOW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $58.63, the dividend yield is 4.78%.
The previous trading day's last sale of DOW was $58.63, representing a -17.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $71.38 and a 14.22% increase over the 52 week low of $51.33.
DOW is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN). DOW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.71. Zacks Investment Research reports DOW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 445.31%, compared to an industry average of 21.2%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the dow Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to DOW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have DOW as a top-10 holding:
- Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD)
- Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD)
- iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)
- Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
- Global Beta ETF Trust Global Beta Smart Income ETF (GBDV).
The top-performing ETF of this group is XLB with an increase of 7.67% over the last 100 days. CSD has the highest percent weighting of DOW at 7.71%.
