Dow Inc. (DOW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Dow Inc. (DOW) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DOW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that DOW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $58.63, the dividend yield is 4.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DOW was $58.63, representing a -17.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $71.38 and a 14.22% increase over the 52 week low of $51.33.

DOW is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN). DOW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.71. Zacks Investment Research reports DOW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 445.31%, compared to an industry average of 21.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the dow Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DOW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DOW as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD)

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD)

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Global Beta ETF Trust Global Beta Smart Income ETF (GBDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLB with an increase of 7.67% over the last 100 days. CSD has the highest percent weighting of DOW at 7.71%.

