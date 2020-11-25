Dow Inc. (DOW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Dow Inc. (DOW) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DOW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that DOW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $57.73, the dividend yield is 4.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DOW was $57.73, representing a 2.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.29 and a 163.01% increase over the 52 week low of $21.95.

DOW is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). DOW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.17. Zacks Investment Research reports DOW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -58.8%, compared to an industry average of -10%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DOW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DOW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DOW as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD)

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD)

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSD with an increase of 41.42% over the last 100 days. DJD has the highest percent weighting of DOW at 8%.

