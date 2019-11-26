Dow Inc. (DOW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Dow Inc. (DOW) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DOW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DOW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $55.2, the dividend yield is 5.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DOW was $55.2, representing a -8.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.52 and a 36.5% increase over the 52 week low of $40.44.

DOW is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DOW Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to DOW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DOW as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD)

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT)

Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DJD with an increase of 3.33% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DOW at 8.64%.

