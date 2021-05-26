Dow Inc. (DOW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Dow Inc. (DOW) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DOW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that DOW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $69.04, the dividend yield is 4.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DOW was $69.04, representing a -3.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $71.38 and a 83.23% increase over the 52 week low of $37.68.

DOW is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN). DOW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.62. Zacks Investment Research reports DOW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 261.6%, compared to an industry average of 27.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DOW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DOW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DOW as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD)

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD)

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYM with an increase of 21.35% over the last 100 days. CSD has the highest percent weighting of DOW at 7.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.