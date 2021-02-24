Dow Inc. (DOW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Dow Inc. (DOW) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DOW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that DOW has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of DOW was $62.12, representing a -1.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.97 and a 183.01% increase over the 52 week low of $21.95.

DOW is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). DOW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.62. Zacks Investment Research reports DOW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 106.69%, compared to an industry average of 7.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DOW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DOW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DOW as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD)

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD)

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW)

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT)

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSD with an increase of 42.46% over the last 100 days. DJD has the highest percent weighting of DOW at 8.76%.

