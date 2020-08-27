Dow Inc. (DOW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Dow Inc. (DOW) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DOW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that DOW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.34, the dividend yield is 6.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DOW was $46.34, representing a -17.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.25 and a 111.12% increase over the 52 week low of $21.95.

DOW is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). DOW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.68. Zacks Investment Research reports DOW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -78.28%, compared to an industry average of -19.1%.

Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DOW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DOW as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD)

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide (RDIV)

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSD with an increase of 69.85% over the last 100 days. DJD has the highest percent weighting of DOW at 8.71%.

