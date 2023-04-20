Dow Inc. (DOW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dow Inc. (DOW) closed at $55.70, marking a -1.31% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the materials science had gained 9.85% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.

Dow Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 25, 2023. On that day, Dow Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.37 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 84.19%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.34 billion, down 25.72% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.23 per share and revenue of $49.1 billion, which would represent changes of -48.32% and -13.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.47% lower. Dow Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Dow Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.46. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.54.

Meanwhile, DOW's PEG ratio is currently 3.49. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.56 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

