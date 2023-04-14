Dow Inc. (DOW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dow Inc. (DOW) closed at $56.50, marking a -0.74% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the materials science had gained 11.81% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.71% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dow Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 25, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.39, down 83.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.38 billion, down 25.47% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.23 per share and revenue of $49.2 billion, which would represent changes of -48.32% and -13.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.78% lower. Dow Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Dow Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.61. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.46.

Meanwhile, DOW's PEG ratio is currently 3.52. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.17 at yesterday's closing price.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

