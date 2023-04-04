Dow Inc. (DOW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dow Inc. (DOW) closed at $54.26, marking a -1.93% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.58% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the materials science had lost 3.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 1.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 2%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dow Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 25, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Dow Inc. to post earnings of $0.41 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 82.48%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.37 billion, down 25.51% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.27 per share and revenue of $49.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of -47.68% and -13.7%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.71% lower. Dow Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Dow Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.93. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.05, so we one might conclude that Dow Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that DOW currently has a PEG ratio of 3.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.17 at yesterday's closing price.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

