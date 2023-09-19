Dow Inc. (DOW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed the most recent trading day at $52.90, moving -0.9% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the materials science had lost 1.46% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dow Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 24, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.42, down 62.16% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.34 billion, down 26.73% from the prior-year quarter.

DOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $43.94 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -64% and -22.78%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.83% lower. Dow Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Dow Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.75. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.5.

We can also see that DOW currently has a PEG ratio of 4.75. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.96 at yesterday's closing price.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dow Inc. (DOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.