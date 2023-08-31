Dow Inc. (DOW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed the most recent trading day at $54.56, moving -0.35% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the materials science had gained 0.09% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dow Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Dow Inc. to post earnings of $0.42 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 62.16%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.34 billion, down 26.73% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.27 per share and revenue of $43.94 billion, which would represent changes of -63.68% and -22.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.84% lower within the past month. Dow Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Dow Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.16. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.01, which means Dow Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that DOW currently has a PEG ratio of 4.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

