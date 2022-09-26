Dow Inc. (DOW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed the most recent trading day at $43.39, moving -1.16% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the materials science had lost 19.39% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 12.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dow Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 20, 2022. On that day, Dow Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.40 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 49.09%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.14 billion, down 4.72% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.21 per share and revenue of $58.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of -19.71% and +6.7%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.4% lower. Dow Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Dow Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.09. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.46.

Meanwhile, DOW's PEG ratio is currently 0.2. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, which puts it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Dow Inc. (DOW): Free Stock Analysis Report



