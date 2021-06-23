Dow Inc. (DOW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed the most recent trading day at $63.15, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.11% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the materials science had lost 8.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 4.58%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.23%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DOW as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 22, 2021. On that day, DOW is projected to report earnings of $2.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 984.62%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.68 billion, up 51.84% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.94 per share and revenue of $48.24 billion, which would represent changes of +318.07% and +25.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DOW should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.53% higher within the past month. DOW is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, DOW currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.72, so we one might conclude that DOW is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, DOW's PEG ratio is currently 0.33. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Chemical - Diversified industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.14 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.