Dow Inc. (DOW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed the most recent trading day at $60.28, moving -1.03% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the materials science had lost 0.29% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.73% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 4.6% in that time.

Dow Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 21, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.89, up 38.97% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.26 billion, up 20.03% from the year-ago period.

DOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.72 per share and revenue of $55.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -25.17% and +1.58%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Dow Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Dow Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.69, so we one might conclude that Dow Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that DOW currently has a PEG ratio of 0.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.9 at yesterday's closing price.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

