Dow Inc. (DOW) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed the latest trading day at $51.31, indicating a +0.98% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.4%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.58%.

The the stock of materials science has fallen by 5.33% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.61%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dow Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 24, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Dow Inc. to post earnings of $0.44 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 60.36%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.39 billion, down 26.37% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.31 per share and revenue of $44.08 billion, which would represent changes of -63.04% and -22.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dow Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.04% higher within the past month. Right now, Dow Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Dow Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.97. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.96, which means Dow Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that DOW currently boasts a PEG ratio of 4.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Chemical - Diversified industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.89.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, finds itself in the bottom 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dow Inc. (DOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.