Dow Inc. (DOW) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed at $54.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.02% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.15%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.36%.

The the stock of materials science has risen by 5.42% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.1% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 5.21%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dow Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 25, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.39, indicating a 15.22% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.36 billion, down 12.63% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.22 per share and revenue of $44.36 billion, which would represent changes of -64.48% and -22.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% higher within the past month. Dow Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Dow Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.48. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.04.

We can also see that DOW currently has a PEG ratio of 4.9. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.43 at yesterday's closing price.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, positioning it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

