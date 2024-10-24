Dow Inc. reports Q3 adjusted EPS 47c, consensus 46c

Reports Q3 revenue $10.88B, consensus $10.64B. Volume increased 1% compared to the year-ago period. The company said, “In the third quarter, Team Dow delivered our fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year volume growth, while managing ongoing macroeconomic softness and an unplanned cracker outage in Texas. Our cost-advantaged footprint in the Americas continues to provide a strong competitive edge, enabling Dow to capture demand growth in attractive markets. However, a meaningful recovery has yet to materialize in Europe and China. In addition, Europe’s regulatory environment has led to increasing challenges across many sectors and value chains. Since 2023, we have proactively taken targeted actions to optimize our global asset footprint. Consistent with our best-owner mindset, we are announcing a strategic review of select assets in Europe, primarily those in our Polyurethanes business. We will continue to optimize our global footprint, while maximizing cash generation as we make progress on our higher-return investments that will drive long-term shareholder value.”

