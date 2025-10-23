Dow Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dow Inc. (DOW):

Earnings: $62 million in Q3 vs. $214 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.08 in Q3 vs. $0.30 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dow Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$132 million or -$0.19 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.30 per share Revenue: $9.973 billion in Q3 vs. $10.879 billion in the same period last year.

