Dow Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dow Inc. (DOW) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $439 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $485 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Dow Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $482 million or $0.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.4% to $10.915 billion from $11.420 billion last year.

Dow Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $439 Mln. vs. $485 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.62 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $10.915 Bln vs. $11.420 Bln last year.

