Dow Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dow Inc. (DOW):

Earnings: -$307 million in Q1 vs. $516 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.44 in Q1 vs. $0.73 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dow Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $17 million or $0.02 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.01 per share Revenue: $10.431 billion in Q1 vs. $10.765 billion in the same period last year.

