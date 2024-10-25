Dow Inc. price target lowered to $60 from $62 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Sison lowered the firm’s price target on Dow Inc. (DOW) to $60 from $62 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm remains encouraged by a relatively healthy fundamental backdrop for polyethylene, and sees a path toward Dow’s projected $1B in incremental EBITDA for 2025E, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DOW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.