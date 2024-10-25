News & Insights

Dow Inc. price target lowered to $60 from $62 at Wells Fargo

October 25, 2024 — 08:07 am EDT

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Sison lowered the firm’s price target on Dow Inc. (DOW) to $60 from $62 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm remains encouraged by a relatively healthy fundamental backdrop for polyethylene, and sees a path toward Dow’s projected $1B in incremental EBITDA for 2025E, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

