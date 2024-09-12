News & Insights

Markets
DOW

Dow Inc. Issues Q3 Guidance Update - Quick Facts

September 12, 2024 — 08:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Dow Inc. (DOW) said the company now expects third quarter revenue to be approximately $10.6 billion, and operating EBITDA to be approximately $1.3 billion. The company said the updated third quarter outlook is largely driven by a significant unplanned event that occurred in late July at one of its ethylene crackers in Texas. Also, the company is currently experiencing higher input costs and margin compression in Europe.

Jim Fitterling, chair and CEO, said: "As we look to the fourth quarter, we expect typical seasonality in demand. However, we expect a positive impact from lower turnaround costs, higher operating rates as we ramp up our Texas cracker, and fewer weather-related events in the U.S. Gulf Coast."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DOW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.