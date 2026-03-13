Dow Inc. (DOW) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed the most recent trading day at $36.62, moving -2.55% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.61% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.26%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.93%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the materials science had gained 15.1% outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dow Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.34, down 1800% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $9.46 billion, showing a 9.29% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

DOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.09 per share and revenue of $39.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +90.43% and -1.37%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Dow Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 11.96% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Dow Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, finds itself in the bottom 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.