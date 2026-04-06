Dow Inc. (DOW) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed at $40.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.03% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the materials science had gained 24.4% outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dow Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 23, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.32, signifying a 1,700.00% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.45 billion, down 9.45% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.01 per share and a revenue of $39.45 billion, signifying shifts of +101.06% and -1.29%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Dow Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 105.38% upward. Dow Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Dow Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5216.98. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.86.

Investors should also note that DOW has a PEG ratio of 96.61 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Chemical - Diversified industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.63.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 227, this industry ranks in the bottom 7% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dow Inc. (DOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.