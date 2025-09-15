Dow Inc. (DOW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Dow Inc. (DOW) was down 3.47% at $24.17. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.47% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.11%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.94%.

Shares of the materials science have appreciated by 7.19% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.93%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.32%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dow Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 23, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.28, signifying a 159.57% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $10.18 billion, indicating a 6.46% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.84 per share and revenue of $40.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of -149.12% and -4.72%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dow Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.75% downward. At present, Dow Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 232, this industry ranks in the bottom 7% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

