Dow Inc. (DOW) Stock Moves -1.30%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Dow Inc. (DOW) was down 1.3% at $33.28. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.95%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the materials science had gained 10.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 4.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.58%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dow Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.35, showcasing a 1850% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.44 billion, down 9.49% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.15 per share and a revenue of $39.24 billion, signifying shifts of +84.04% and -1.81%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dow Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 6.75% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Dow Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, positioning it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

