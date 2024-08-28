Dow Inc. (DOW) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Dow Inc. (DOW) reached $53.51, with a -0.48% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.39%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.12%.

Shares of the materials science witnessed a gain of 0.15% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 1.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dow Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Dow Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.69 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 43.75%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $11.02 billion, indicating a 2.66% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.63 per share and a revenue of $43.23 billion, indicating changes of +17.41% and -3.12%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Dow Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.68% lower. Dow Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

In the context of valuation, Dow Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 20.42. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.69 of its industry.

We can also see that DOW currently has a PEG ratio of 0.96. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Chemical - Diversified industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.15.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

