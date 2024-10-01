Dow Inc. (DOW) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Dow Inc. (DOW) reached $54.54, with a -0.16% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.93%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.41%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.53%.

The materials science's shares have seen an increase of 1.96% over the last month, not keeping up with the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dow Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 24, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.53, up 10.42% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $10.76 billion, indicating a 0.24% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.43 per share and a revenue of $42.91 billion, indicating changes of +8.48% and -3.84%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Dow Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 7.61% downward. As of now, Dow Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

With respect to valuation, Dow Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.45. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.

We can additionally observe that DOW currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.06. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, finds itself in the bottom 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

