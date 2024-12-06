Dow Inc. (DOW) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Dow Inc. (DOW) ended the recent trading session at $41.99, demonstrating a -0.47% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.28%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.81%.

The materials science's shares have seen a decrease of 13.72% over the last month, not keeping up with the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.22%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dow Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 30, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.36, showcasing a 16.28% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.63 billion, up 0.05% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $43.23 billion, which would represent changes of -6.25% and -3.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.07% lower within the past month. Dow Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Dow Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.1. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.13, which means Dow Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, DOW's PEG ratio is currently 1.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Chemical - Diversified industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.28.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 218, this industry ranks in the bottom 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

