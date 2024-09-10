Dow Inc. (DOW) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Dow Inc. (DOW) ending at $50.82, denoting a -0.94% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.23%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.84%.

The materials science's stock has dropped by 1.76% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.54%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dow Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 24, 2024. On that day, Dow Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.69 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 43.75%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $11.02 billion, showing a 2.66% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.63 per share and a revenue of $43.23 billion, indicating changes of +17.41% and -3.12%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dow Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.68% downward. At present, Dow Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Dow Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.05, which means Dow Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that DOW has a PEG ratio of 0.92. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Chemical - Diversified stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.11 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, placing it within the bottom 13% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

