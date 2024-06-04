Dow Inc. (DOW) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Dow Inc. (DOW) standing at $55.15, reflecting a -1.64% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.17%.

The materials science's shares have seen a decrease of 2.21% over the last month, not keeping up with the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.2%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dow Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 25, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Dow Inc. to post earnings of $0.75 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $11 billion, indicating a 3.67% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.05 per share and a revenue of $43.59 billion, indicating changes of +36.16% and -2.32%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Dow Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher within the past month. Dow Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Dow Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.37. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.43.

It's also important to note that DOW currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.04 at yesterday's closing price.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

