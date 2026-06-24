Dow Inc. (DOW) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Dow Inc. (DOW) closed at $29.38, marking a -3.13% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.43%.

Shares of the materials science have depreciated by 14.03% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.56%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.34%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dow Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 23, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.88, reflecting a 309.52% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $12.16 billion, indicating a 20.36% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.61 per share and a revenue of $43.64 billion, signifying shifts of +377.66% and +9.19%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dow Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.29% higher. Dow Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Dow Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.6. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.94 for its industry.

One should further note that DOW currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.21. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Chemical - Diversified industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.23.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, finds itself in the top 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dow Inc. (DOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.