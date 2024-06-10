Dow Inc. (DOW) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Dow Inc. (DOW) reached $56.05, with a +0.57% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.35%.

The the stock of materials science has fallen by 6.19% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.25%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dow Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 25, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.75, marking stability compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $11 billion, indicating a 3.67% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.05 per share and a revenue of $43.59 billion, demonstrating changes of +36.16% and -2.32%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Dow Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher within the past month. Dow Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Dow Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.56, which means Dow Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that DOW currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified industry had an average PEG ratio of 1 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dow Inc. (DOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.