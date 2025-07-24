Dow Inc. (DOW) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Dow Inc. (DOW) reported $10.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.4%. EPS of -$0.42 for the same period compares to $0.68 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.28 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.11, the EPS surprise was -281.82%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenues- Performance Materials & Coatings : $2.13 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.14 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.1%.

: $2.13 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.14 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.1%. Revenues- Corporate : $164 million compared to the $181.29 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.4% year over year.

: $164 million compared to the $181.29 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.4% year over year. Revenues- Packaging & Specialty Plastics : $5.03 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.25 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.9%.

: $5.03 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.25 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.9%. Revenues- Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure : $2.79 billion versus $2.83 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.6% change.

: $2.79 billion versus $2.83 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.6% change. Operating EBITDA- Packaging & Specialty Plastics : $440 million versus $588.73 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $440 million versus $588.73 million estimated by four analysts on average. Operating EBITDA- Corporate : $-49 million versus $-55.27 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $-49 million versus $-55.27 million estimated by four analysts on average. Operating EBITDA- Performance Materials & Coatings : $344 million versus $276.22 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $344 million versus $276.22 million estimated by four analysts on average. Operating EBITDA- Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure: $-32 million compared to the $47.79 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Here is how Dow Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Dow Inc. here>>>

Shares of Dow Inc. have returned +13.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dow Inc. (DOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.