Dow Inc. (DOW) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Dow Inc. (DOW) ending at $52.84, denoting a -1.14% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%.

Shares of the materials science witnessed a loss of 0.6% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 3.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.95%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dow Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 24, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.56, reflecting a 16.67% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $10.76 billion, reflecting a 0.24% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.49 per share and a revenue of $42.91 billion, representing changes of +11.16% and -3.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.52% lower within the past month. At present, Dow Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Dow Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.48. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.84.

One should further note that DOW currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.01. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Chemical - Diversified industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, finds itself in the bottom 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Dow Inc. (DOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.