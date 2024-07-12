Dow Inc. (DOW) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed at $52.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.95% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.63%.

The the stock of materials science has fallen by 6.51% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dow Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 25, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.72, indicating a 4% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11 billion, down 3.67% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.94 per share and revenue of $43.51 billion, indicating changes of +31.25% and -2.48%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.69% lower. Dow Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Dow Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.83. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.28, which means Dow Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that DOW currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.77. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, placing it within the bottom 20% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

