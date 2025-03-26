Dow Inc. (DOW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Dow Inc. (DOW) reached $35.58, with a +0.74% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.12% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.04%.

The materials science's stock has dropped by 9.97% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.91%.

The upcoming earnings release of Dow Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 24, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.09, marking an 83.93% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.29 billion, down 4.44% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.92 per share and a revenue of $42.49 billion, representing changes of +12.28% and -1.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.96% lower. Right now, Dow Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Dow Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.39. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.75 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that DOW has a PEG ratio of 0.98. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, positioning it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.