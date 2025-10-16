Dow Inc. (DOW) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Dow Inc. (DOW) ended the recent trading session at $21.90, demonstrating a -1.35% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

The materials science's shares have seen a decrease of 9.54% over the last month, not keeping up with the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.92%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dow Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 23, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.31, marking a 165.96% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $10.18 billion, showing a 6.47% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1 per share and revenue of $40.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of -158.48% and -5.15%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.27% lower within the past month. Dow Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, which puts it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Dow Inc. (DOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

