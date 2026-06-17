Dow Inc. (DOW) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed the most recent trading day at $32.50, moving -1.4% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.35%.

The materials science's stock has dropped by 12.67% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dow Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Dow Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.88 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 309.52%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $12.16 billion, indicating a 20.36% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.61 per share and revenue of $43.64 billion, indicating changes of +377.66% and +9.19%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dow Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 10.29% upward. Dow Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Dow Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.61. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.29.

We can additionally observe that DOW currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.23. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. DOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.