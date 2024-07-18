Dow Inc. (DOW) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Dow Inc. (DOW) standing at $54.77, reflecting a -1.16% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.7%.

The the stock of materials science has fallen by 0.05% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dow Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 25, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Dow Inc. to post earnings of $0.72 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $11 billion, showing a 3.67% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.94 per share and a revenue of $43.51 billion, indicating changes of +31.25% and -2.48%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Dow Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.69% lower. Dow Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Dow Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.85. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.37 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that DOW currently has a PEG ratio of 0.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Chemical - Diversified stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.1 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 239, this industry ranks in the bottom 6% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

